Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Sammie Szmodics spent one year with Bristol City after joining from Colchester

Peterborough United have signed attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics from Championship side Bristol City for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who only started one league game for City after joining from Colchester in the summer of 2019, spent time on loan with Posh last season.

He scored four goals in 10 matches for Peterborough before the season was suspended in March because of Covid-19.

"It is a really big signing for us," said boss Darren Ferguson.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.