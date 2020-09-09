Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scotland caps Michael Stewart, Leanne Crichton, and Chris Iwelumo will be the Sportscene pundits this weekend as the Scottish Premiership returns.

All 12 teams will play at 15:00 BST on Saturday, with Aberdeen's game with Kilmarnock and Ross County against Celtic both serving as test events.

Crichton will be on the sofa for Sportsene results at 16:30 on BBC One.

And Stewart will be on the 90-minute long Sportscene Saturday at 19:30 on BBC Scotland, with Iwelumo on for both.

The latter programme will be repeated on BBC One at 23:20, but there will be no Sunday Sportscene.

Fans can keep up to date as the games happen on BBC Radio Scotland and on the BBC Sport website.

Richard Gordon will present Sportsound on Saturday, with Jane Lewis at the helm on Sunday.

And Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan will be on air from 12:00-14:00 on both days.