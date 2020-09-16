EFL Cup - Second Round North
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0HarrogateHarrogate Town0

Line-ups

West Brom

  • 25Button
  • 22Peltier
  • 24Kipré
  • 27O'Shea
  • 14Townsend
  • 13Grosicki
  • 28Field
  • 16Harper
  • 21Edwards
  • 15Austin
  • 4Robson-Kanu

Substitutes

  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 7Robinson
  • 10Phillips
  • 19Sawyers
  • 23Bond
  • 32Soule

Harrogate

  • 1Cracknell
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 5Smith
  • 20Hall
  • 6Burrell
  • 7Thomson
  • 4Falkingham
  • 17Kerry
  • 18Muldoon
  • 9Beck
  • 10Martin

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 14Kiernan
  • 15Kirby
  • 16Stead
  • 23Walker
  • 25Minter
  • 26Lokko
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamHarrogate
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.

  2. Post update

    Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town).

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion).

  6. Post update

    Will Smith (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Will Smith (Harrogate Town).

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

