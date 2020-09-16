Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0HarrogateHarrogate Town0
Last updated on .From the section League Cup
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.
Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town).
Hand ball by Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion).
Will Smith (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Will Smith (Harrogate Town).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.