Shane Duffy has joined Celtic on a season-long loan from Brighton

Shane Duffy says "there was only one place I wanted to go" after snubbing offers to continue his career in England's top flight to join Celtic.

The 28-year-old centre-back says it is up to Brighton & Hove Albion whether his one-year loan deal will be extended or become a permanent switch.

Duffy had sought a move after finding himself on the bench for much of last season with the Premier League club.

"Playing for Celtic is something I've wanted to do my whole career," he says.

"I wanted to come here when I was at a good age where I can be successful."

Derry-born Duffy scored Republic of Ireland's late equaliser away to Bulgaria on Thursday before captaining the side again as he earned his 35th cap in Monday's 1-0 home defeat by Finland.

However, the defender who joined Brighton from Blackburn Rovers in 2016 made only 14 starts last season, plus eight appearances off the bench.

Asked if he had offers to move to another Premier League club, he said he did but stressed that the lure of joining his boyhood favourites was too strong.

"It's huge for me, this is a huge club," he says. "Career-wise, that will be decided next season, but this season the focus is on here.

"I'm in a difficult stage in my career in that I haven't played a lot over the last year. I had to make the right choice, but I feel I'm at a good age to come here."

Duffy joins Neil Lennon's squad as they aim to close a six-point gap between themselves and city rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

He admits that the pursuit of a 10th consecutive domestic title was also a factor in his decision.

"It's a different challenge completely coming here," he adds. "The pressure of winning every game and winning trophies is something different for me.

"It's down to me to perform week in, week out and win trophies for this club. That's what I'm here to do."