Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibernian have signed Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Dillon Barnes on a season-long loan.

Barnes, 24, started his career at Barnet and played 24 times over four years at Colchester before moving to the English Championship last summer.

He will compete with Ofir Marciano for a place in Hibs' starting XI and says it is "a privilege" to have signed.

"Dillon gives us another option in an area where we're light," said head coach Jack Ross.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.