Terry Taylor (right) made his Wolves debut against local rivals Aston Villa in 2019-20

Grimsby Town have signed Wolves midfielder Terry Taylor on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has made one senior appearance for the Premier League side, coming on as a sub in the Carabao Cup defeat by Aston Villa last season.

Boss Ian Holloway told the club website external-link he was "delighted" to have added the teenager to his squad.

Taylor could make his Mariners debut in their League Two season opener away at Walsall on Saturday.

