Ross Stewart has scored twice from the penalty spot for Ross County this season

Ross County have received further bids "significantly short" of their valuation of striker Ross Stewart, says manager Stuart Kettlewell.

English Championship club Rotherham United are the latest to be linked with a move for the 24-year-old, who has scored twice already this season.

Kettlewell had said last month that there had already been interest in Stewart from England.

"There's been another couple of bids for Ross," the manager said.

"We've been pretty transparent about how we value our players and I speak to Ross's representatives on a regular basis. We are very comfortable with it and the player is comfortable with it.

"He's been so valuable for us and I see that continuing unless somebody meets our valuation."

Meanwhile, Kettlewell says he is ready to "accept my fate" when he faces charges of misconduct and public criticism of an official at a Scottish FA hearing on 17 September.

He was shown a red card by referee John Beaton for complaints about Livingston's winning goal on 29 August.

"I'll always hold my hands up if I think I've been wrong and I acknowledge there will be aspects of what I've said and what I've done that are wrong, but you fight for your cause," Kettlewell said.

"I obviously had a bit of passion after the game. We are all in the business of doing our best for our respective teams and sometimes that means that you cross a line."