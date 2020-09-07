Scott McTominay has looked out of sorts in an unfamiliar centre-back role

In the hours leading up to kick-off against the Czech Republic in Olomouc, the harbingers of doom were out in force with their hair on fire and their trousers ablaze.

In deeply uncertain times, Scotland's status as a world leader in football fatalism remains maddeningly untouched. The gallows humour surrounding this freakish Nations League tie was pervasive and, frankly, understandable.

What country wouldn't want an opponent's entire first-team squad to be placed in a Covid-induced quarantine before an important international? What country would look at that wholly advantageous scenario and focus on the downside? Scotland, for one.

This is what years of failure does to you. You end up fearing a bunch of players you'd never heard of five minutes before.

You look at an uncapped midfielder from Banik Ostrava and imagine him as the second coming of Pavel Nedved. You see an unknown attacker from Slovan Liberec, but in front of your eyes, he morphs into Jan Koller. You begin to become afraid of your own shadow.

This was the Tartan Army's gist in the hours before kick-off: "You know what's gonna happen, don't you? We're gonna lose. We're gonna lose to the Czech Republic's D team. The horror show in Kazakhstan is gonna have nothing on this. This is gonna be the lowest of the low."

Nightmare start on night of small mercies

Apologies if that's not how you were feeling at the start, but the chances are that's exactly how you were feeling when Jakub Pesek opened the scoring early on. A nightmare foretold.

Even when Scotland got their noses in front at 2-1, what followed was more angst, the kind of concern that makes you wonder if the day will ever come when they win a game - any game - convincingly and with something to spare.

Marek Havlik hitting a post, Stanislav Tecl missing a sitter, Vaclav Jemelka driving one over, Antonin Rusek going close. The wonder was that Scotland hung on to victory.

Jakub Pesek gave Czech Republic an early lead against Scotland

It would have been entirely, and wearily, predictable had Monday ended with a late concession, an equaliser from somebody who never played for the Czech Republic before and who will never play for the Czech Republic again. Steve Clarke's team avoided that fate.

On a night of small mercies, that was one of them. David Marshall was a big positive in goal, a reassuring presence as the Czechs pushed for a point.

Lyndon Dykes was another. The striker made a promising debut on Friday and backed it up with a goal on Monday. His finish was that of a poacher, something of an endangered species in the national team for the longest time. We'll be seeing a lot more of Dykes in the months ahead.

Clarke has to accentuate the positive - to do anything else would be to disappear into the vortex of negativity where so many of us reside.

He's stating a fact when he says that Scotland went away from home and got three points. The Nations League table doesn't lie. His team are top, unbeaten now in five games.

The head coach can point to baby steps being taken on the road to consistency. He'll need to stay steadfast in that belief because it won't be a widely held view among the supporters.

The biggest deal in all of this is the Euro 2020 play-off with Israel next month and the final against Norway or Serbia that may follow it. Everything has to be looked through that prism. Is Clarke's team now in better shape to meet that challenge? The evidence is thin on the ground.

Stick or twist with stakes so high?

If Clarke has found some clarity up front, the same cannot be said about other areas. He's tried new things in these last two games. He's never been a major fan of three at the back, but he's given it a go.

He's tried to accommodate Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney in the team together. He's tried to find a solution at centre-half by moving Scott McTominay in there. He's played full-backs as wing-backs in an attempt to crack a code.

He's been searching for answers, but he's just found a lot more questions. He's changed shape and personnel and, though he has to say publicly that it has worked, the reality is that Scotland have toiled.

Goals from Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie secured a narrow win in Olomouc

These are strange times, of course. No crowds and not much football in the legs. The total ineffectiveness of a battery of Scotland midfielders might be explained away by rust and lack of familiarity with the jobs some of them have been asked to do, but the Israel game is only a month away. Time is running out.

These past two outings have been competitive games in their own right, but mostly they've been trial runs for the big one(s) in October.

Can Clarke persist with the three-at-the-back experiment with so much now riding on it? Does he stick with McTominay as a centre-half even though he won't be playing in that position for his club between now and then? Is that wise or even fair?

Would sticking with three at the back be an act of self-defeating stubbornness or brave self-confidence and a belief in the system coming good? The stakes here are pretty high.

Tierney was on the bench on Monday. Maybe that was a pre-agreed arrangement with Arsenal, but is Clarke any further forward in solving the riddle of his left-backs and how to get the best out of the pair of them? It doesn't look like it.

Clarke gave game-time to eight midfielders in the two games. An area of the field that's regularly described as an embarrassment of riches didn't produce much in the way of threat or cohesion.

Against moderate opposition, Scotland scored three goals, two of them from the penalty spot, both of them fairly fortunate decisions.

The Scotland boss is a tough nut, a hugely experienced coach and a respected operator. To solve the myriad conundrums now facing him he's going to need not just the nous of a serious football manager but the skills of an alchemist. From this lowly point, he has a month to magic Scotland into the Euros.

Israel, fresh from the psychological boost of a point at Hampden, await and, if successful, Scotland will most likely face Erling Haaland's Norway in the play-off final.

Haaland scored twice in the 5-1 rout of Northern Ireland on Monday, bringing his goals tally to 43 in his last 42 games for club and country. No pressure.