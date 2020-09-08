Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Beth England scored a stoppage-time winner in February's League Cup final against Arsenal

Chelsea striker Beth England has been named as the Professional Football Association's Women's Players' Player of the Year.

The 26-year-old scored 21 goals in 2019-20 and helped the Blues win the Women's Super League and League Cup.

The England forward pipped Arsenal and Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema who won the award the previous season.

"It's a huge honour to be voted for by your peers, so thank you to everyone who voted for me," England said.

"The team cohesion as a group, we fought for everything we had. The girls were tremendous, thankfully we had a great year and hopefully it continues."

The PFA accolade is the second major individual honour England has picked up for her efforts last season, having collected the Women's Super League player of the season award in July.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's 20-year-old forward Lauren Hemp won the PFA Young Player of the Year award.