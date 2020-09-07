Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Pipa came on as a substitute in Espanyol's Europa League win over Wolves in February

Huddersfield Town have signed defender Pipa from Spanish Segunda Division side Espanyol for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Terriers, having made 13 senior appearances with Los Periquitos, who were relegated last season.

He also played 18 first-team games at second-tier Gimnastic de Tarragona, during a 2018-19 loan spell.

Although principally a right-back, Pipa can also play further forward as a right winger or midfielder.

He is a member of the Spain under-21 side, with his second cap coming against North Macedonia last week.

"He's energetic and has very good skills to produce for our team, particularly in our build-up in the final part of the pitch," boss Carlos Corberan said.

