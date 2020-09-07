Ollie Watkins: Aston Villa agree fee for Brentford striker
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa are closing in on a club-record deal for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins after agreeing a fee of £28m which could rise to £33m with add-ons.
Villa moved swiftly for the 24-year-old forward after failing in a bid to sign Callum Wilson from Bournemouth.
The England striker preferred to make a £20m move to Newcastle United.
Watkins was a key player for The Bees last season, scoring 26 goals as they missed out on promotion against Fulham in the Championship play-off final.
Villa manager Dean Smith has beendetermined to improve his striking options after his side only secured Premier League safety on the final day of last season.