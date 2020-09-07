Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins scored 26 times as Brentford missed out on promotion to the Premier League in the play-off final

Aston Villa are closing in on a club-record deal for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins after agreeing a fee of £28m which could rise to £33m with add-ons.

Villa moved swiftly for the 24-year-old forward after failing in a bid to sign Callum Wilson from Bournemouth.

The England striker preferred to make a £20m move to Newcastle United.

Watkins was a key player for The Bees last season, scoring 26 goals as they missed out on promotion against Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

Villa manager Dean Smith has beendetermined to improve his striking options after his side only secured Premier League safety on the final day of last season.