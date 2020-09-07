Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Katie Zelem has been at Manchester United since 2018

England head coach Phil Neville has named seven newcomers in his 30-strong September training squad.

Among those receiving their first call-ups are defenders Lotte Wubben-Moy, Manchester United's Millie Turner and Manchester City's Esme Morgan.

United forward Ella Toone and midfielder Katie Zelem are included along with Chelsea's Niamh Charles and Liverpool forward Rinsola Babajide.

Chelsea striker Fran Kirby returns after recovering from a viral illness.

Several players from overseas clubs have not been included because of quarantine restrictions including Toni Duggan (Atletico Madrid) and Nikita Parris (Lyon).

The camp takes place from 15-21 September at St George's Park before the Lionesses take on Germany on 27 October in Wiesbaden - their first match since March.

"This is a critical moment in our development," said Neville.

"Every camp from now on is aimed at building a team capable of competing for the highest honours in world football, including the home Euros in 2022 and the World Cup in 2023.

"It is important that we offer as many opportunities as possible for some of the country's best young talent to stake their claim for a place in the senior England squad for this exciting three-year period."

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Grace Fisk (West Ham United), Alex Greenwood (N/A), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (N/A)

Midfielders: Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool), Rachel Daly (West Ham United, loan from Houston Dash), Bethany England (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (N/A), Ellen White (Manchester City)