Nicolo Zaniolo: Italy and Roma player suffers second serious knee injury

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is taken off the field
Zaniolo faces another long spell on the sidelines

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo will have surgery on Wednesday after suffering a second serious knee injury.

The 21-year-old rising star tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while playing for Italy against the Netherlands on Monday.

He missed the first six months of this year after tearing the ACL in his right knee in January.

Roma confirmed the new injury on Tuesday with Zaniolo now set for another extended spell out.

