Doucoure missed just one league game for Watford last season

Everton have signed Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure on a three-year contract for a transfer fee understood to be £20m.

The 27-year-old Frenchman has made 129 Premier League appearances since joining the Hornets in January 2016.

Doucoure is Carlo Ancelotti's fourth summer signing and follows Niels Nkounkou, Allan and James Rodriguez.

"I had some interest from other clubs but Everton was the only club I wanted to join," he said.

Everton tried to sign the former Rennes midfielder last summer but Watford refused to sell.

The position changed with the Hornets' relegation and Ancelotti has succeeded where predecessor Marco Silva did not.

"I have been waiting a long time to come here and now it has happened so I am very happy," Doucoure added.

The Toffees begin their top-flight campaign away to Tottenham on Sunday, 13 September (16:30 BST).

