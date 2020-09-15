EFL Cup
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough18:00BarnsleyBarnsley
Venue: Riverside Stadium, England

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 15Wood
  • 27Bola
  • 5Morsy
  • 8Wing
  • 7Tavernier
  • 12Browne
  • 33Coulson
  • 11Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 9Assombalonga
  • 16Howson
  • 17McNair
  • 24Folarin
  • 29Spence
  • 31Brynn

Barnsley

  • 40Collins
  • 26Sollbauer
  • 30Helik
  • 6Andersen
  • 14Ludewig
  • 27Mowatt
  • 17Ritzmaier
  • 2Williams
  • 28Frieser
  • 19Schmidt
  • 16Thomas

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 4Styles
  • 9Woodrow
  • 11Chaplin
  • 24Halme
  • 25Miller
  • 29Adeboyejo
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

