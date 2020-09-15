MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough18:00BarnsleyBarnsley
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 1Bettinelli
- 2Dijksteel
- 6Fry
- 15Wood
- 27Bola
- 5Morsy
- 8Wing
- 7Tavernier
- 12Browne
- 33Coulson
- 11Fletcher
Substitutes
- 3Johnson
- 9Assombalonga
- 16Howson
- 17McNair
- 24Folarin
- 29Spence
- 31Brynn
Barnsley
- 40Collins
- 26Sollbauer
- 30Helik
- 6Andersen
- 14Ludewig
- 27Mowatt
- 17Ritzmaier
- 2Williams
- 28Frieser
- 19Schmidt
- 16Thomas
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 4Styles
- 9Woodrow
- 11Chaplin
- 24Halme
- 25Miller
- 29Adeboyejo
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse