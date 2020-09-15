EFL Cup
MillwallMillwall18:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: The Den, England

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 12Romeo
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 3Wallace
  • 11Ferguson
  • 18Leonard
  • 19Woods
  • 21Mahoney
  • 10Smith
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 7Wallace
  • 8Thompson
  • 14Malone
  • 20Bennett
  • 23Bödvarsson
  • 26Skalak
  • 41Wright

Cheltenham

  • 20Griffiths
  • 5Raglan
  • 4Tozer
  • 15Boyle
  • 11Blair
  • 26Sercombe
  • 7Thomas
  • 23Bonds
  • 3Hussey
  • 9Reid
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 8Clements
  • 14Williams
  • 16Addai
  • 17Freestone
  • 18Azaz
  • 19Lloyd
  • 22Harris
Referee:
John Busby

