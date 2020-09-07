Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Lyndon Dykes opened his Scotland account on what was his second appearance

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has urged fans to stay positive ahead of next month's "make or break" play-off with Israel.

The Scots eked out a nervous 2-1 in Olomouc against a makeshift Czech team to top Nations League Group B2.

Steve Clarke's side face Israel at Hampden on 8 October for the chance to play for a place at European championships next summer.

"We need everyone behind us," Robertson told Sky Sports.

"We need the positivity behind us. We need everyone pushing us and hoping we do well and if we do that then hopefully we can react on the pitch."

Czech Republic were forced to play a shadow side after their first-choice squad and coaching staff were forced to quarantine when a coach contracted coronavirus.

Despite nine of their starting team having never played international football, they took an early lead and then hit the woodwork twice after Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie had put Scotland in front.

Clarke made five changes to the team that laboured to a draw with Israel on Friday but persisted with a 3-5-1-1 formation.

"Some people expect it just to click overnight, but it doesn't happen like that," Robertson said of the formation change.

"We probably were on a hiding to nothing. People would have found negatives in whatever we did tonight, so I'm not really bothered as long as we got the three points.

"We're top of the group and five unbeaten now, so let's take some positives."