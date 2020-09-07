Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Players and club staff will be tested weekly

The Premier League has confirmed three individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing, ahead of the new season starting on Saturday.

The league said that between 31 August and 6 September, 1.605 players and club staff were tested.

The unnamed individuals will now self-isolate for 10 days.

Players and club staff will undergo weekly testing during the 2020-21 season.

Earlier on Monday, Manchester City said winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte had tested positive for Covid-19.