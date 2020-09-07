Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland were humbled by Norway at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough admits Norway were "ruthless" in a 5-1 Nations League hammering at Windsor Park.

Paddy McNair cancelled out Mohamed Elyounoussi's opener but Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth both scored twice as Norway cruised to victory.

The defeat leaves Baraclough winless in his first two games as NI boss.

"We can't give away chances like that and we gave ourselves a mountain to climb," said the Englishman.

Elyounoussi's goal came within two minutes and despite McNair immediately equalising, Borussia Dortmund forward Haaland was in inspired form and scored the first of his two goals to restore Norway's advantage.

The 20-year-old completed the rout in the second half with another well-taken finish and Baraclough admitted keeping Haaland quiet without regular defenders Jonny Evans and Jamal Lewis was "going to be a tough ask".

"We knew that we were going to be stretched in these two games," added the 49-year-old.

"When you are not at your best you are at the risk of being punished."

Northern Ireland's defence struggled to deal with Erling Haaland's pace, power and finishing

Baraclough joked that Haaland is turning "into a decent player" but felt his side could have dealt better with Norway's constant attacking threat.

"We've been done by two diagonal balls for the goals, and they are little things that don't happen when players are up to speed, into their stride and playing games regularly for their clubs," he said.

"We gave them far too much space in those situations and that is something that we have to take on the chin."

'This group is strong'

In Northern Ireland's final game before the crucial play-off semi-final for the European Championships in 2021, Baraclough says he used the Nations League games as "fact-finding missions".

"We didn't throw in the towel and we are a group that will stick together and we will be strong together," he added.

"You can't say we didn't work hard. There are lots of aspects that we will brush up on, and that will come with more training under their belts and more games.

"They'll get that now when they go back to their clubs and the season will start now for many of them.

"When we get back together for Bosnia next month then we will be in a much stronger place as a squad."