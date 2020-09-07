Last updated on .From the section Watford

Stipe Perica spent last season on loan in Belgium with Mouscron

Championship club Watford have signed striker Stipe Perica from Italian Serie A side Udinese on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old Croatian has agreed a two-year contract with the Hornets.

Perica was on the books at Chelsea for two years before moving to Italy in 2015, but he never made a senior appearance for the Blues.

He scored 10 goals in 69 league games for Udinese and also spent time on loan at Frosinone, Turkish club Kasimpasa and Belgian outfit Mouscron.

Former Croatia Under-21 international Perica spent last season with Mouscron, netting seven times in 15 outings in the top flight.

The terms of his move to Vicarage Road are undisclosed.

