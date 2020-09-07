Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Chris Brunt had been linked to a reunion with his old Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill at Stoke

Bristol City have signed veteran former Northern Ireland international Chris Brunt on a one-year contract.

The 35-year-old left-sided midfielder becomes City boss Dean Holden's fourth summer signing following Brunt's end-of-season release by fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

Brunt began his career at Middlesbrough before moving to Sheffield Wednesday.

He then spent 13 seasons with Albion, three times helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

"Chris is going to be very useful to us on and off the field," said Holden. "He's technically very good, with an accurate pass, and is a leader with a strong voice who will be a great teacher to the younger players."

Brunt, who has scored 72 goals in his 574 club appearances, also netted four times in 65 caps for Northern Ireland in his international career after making his debut against Switzerland in 2004. He retired from international football in 2018 after missing out on the World Cup.

He was strongly linked to a reunion with his old Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill at Stoke City earlier in the year, but opted to see out the season at Albion.

Brunt's signing follows moves for Wigan Athletic midfielder Joe Williams, Derby County striker Chris Martin and Fulham defender Alfie Mawson.

City, who parted company with previous boss Lee Johnson after falling away in lockdown to finish 12th last season, get going again this Saturday with a home game against promoted Coventry City.