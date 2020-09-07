Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Isaac Christie-Davies had a loan spell at Belgian side Cercle Brugge cut short by injury last season

Championship side Barnsley have signed former Liverpool midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old came through Chelsea's academy, helping them win the FA Youth Cup and Uefa Youth League.

Christie-Davies joined Liverpool in January 2019, making his only first-team appearance for the Premier League champions in the EFL Cup last season.

"I watched a lot of Barnsley from last season and I was really impressed with the high-pressing style," he said. external-link

"There seems a real good team spirit here. That togetherness really appeals to me."

Barnsley have the option of extending Christie-Davies' contract by a further year.

