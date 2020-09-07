Corner, Israel. Conceded by Marek Rodák.
IsraelIsrael0SlovakiaSlovakia0
Attempt saved. Eli Dasa (Israel) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bibras Natcho.
Foul by Jaroslav Mihálik (Slovakia).
Nir Bitton (Israel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eran Zahavi (Israel).
Milan Skriniar (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Slovakia. Juraj Kucka tries a through ball, but Michal Duris is caught offside.
Corner, Israel. Conceded by Martin Valjent.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
