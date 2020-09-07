UEFA Nations League - Group B2
IsraelIsrael0SlovakiaSlovakia0

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Israel

  • 18Marciano
  • 2Dasa
  • 4Bitton
  • 21Tibi
  • 17Elhamed
  • 13Tawatha
  • 11Solomon
  • 6Natcho
  • 8Peretz
  • 7Zahavi
  • 9Dabbur

Substitutes

  • 1Harush
  • 3Glazer
  • 5Dgani
  • 10Weissman
  • 12Yeini
  • 14Cohen
  • 15Arad
  • 16Almog
  • 19Elmkies
  • 20Abu Hanna
  • 22Rikan
  • 23Nitzan

Slovakia

  • 1Rodák
  • 20Koscelnik
  • 4Valjent
  • 14Skriniar
  • 3Gyömbér
  • 19Kucka
  • 22Lobotka
  • 18Sabo
  • 11Bero
  • 21Duris
  • 7Mihálik

Substitutes

  • 5Satka
  • 9Bozenik
  • 10Schranz
  • 12Kuciak
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 17Haraslin
  • 23Greif
Referee:
Nikola Dabanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamIsraelAway TeamSlovakia
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Israel. Conceded by Marek Rodák.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eli Dasa (Israel) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bibras Natcho.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jaroslav Mihálik (Slovakia).

  5. Post update

    Nir Bitton (Israel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Eran Zahavi (Israel).

  7. Post update

    Milan Skriniar (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Slovakia. Juraj Kucka tries a through ball, but Michal Duris is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Israel. Conceded by Martin Valjent.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar11001013
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21101014
2Bos-Herze20201102
3Italy20201102
4Poland201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania21102114
2Austria21012203
3Norway21013303
4Northern Ireland201123-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales22002026
2Finland21011103
3R. of Ireland201112-11
4Bulgaria201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11002023
2England11001013
3Iceland100101-10
4Denmark100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21105144
2Ukraine210125-33
3Germany20202202
4Switzerland201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands22004226
2Latvia20201102
3Malta201134-11
4Andorra201101-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania21102024
2Belarus210123-13
3Kazakhstan21013213
4Lithuania201102-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Luxembourg11002113
3Azerbaijan100112-10
4Cyprus100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11004133
2France11001013
3Sweden100101-10
4Croatia100114-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece21102114
2Slovenia21101014
3Kosovo201123-11
4Moldova201112-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22006336
2Hungary21013303
3Turkey201101-11
4Serbia201113-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep21103124
2Israel20201102
3Scotland20201102
4Slovakia201113-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia11002113
2Georgia11001013
3Armenia100112-10
4Estonia100101-10
View full UEFA Nations League tables

