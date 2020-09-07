Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (Austria).
Line-ups
Austria
- 1Schlager
- 21Lainer
- 5Posch
- 4Hinteregger
- 2Ulmer
- 10Grillitsch
- 14Baumgartlinger
- 9Sabitzer
- 23Schlager
- 19Baumgartner
- 11Gregoritsch
Substitutes
- 3Dragovic
- 6Ilsanker
- 7Grbic
- 8Ranftl
- 12Pervan
- 13Stankovic
- 15Lienhart
- 16Zulj
- 17Wöber
- 18Trimmel
- 20Onisiwo
- 22Monschein
Romania
- 12Tatarusanu
- 15Andonie Burca
- 6Chiriches
- 21Grigore
- 11Bancu
- 10Maxim
- 2Cretu
- 23Stanciu
- 17Deac
- 7Alibec
- 18Coman
Substitutes
- 1Nita
- 3Tosca
- 4Hanca
- 5Nedelcearu
- 8Nistor
- 9Puscas
- 13Stefan
- 14Hagi
- 16Lazar
- 19Iancu
- 20Bus
- 22Cicaldau
- Referee:
- Glenn Nyberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Alexandru Cretu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.
Martin Hinteregger (Austria) hits the woodwork with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Foul by Alexandru Cretu (Romania).
Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Austria. Martin Hinteregger tries a through ball, but Stefan Lainer is caught offside.
Foul by Alexandru Cretu (Romania).
Michael Gregoritsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Andrei Andonie Burca (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Austria. Andreas Ulmer tries a through ball, but Xaver Schlager is caught offside.
Xaver Schlager (Austria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Andrei Andonie Burca (Romania).
Goal! Austria 0, Romania 1. Denis Alibec (Romania) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florinel Coman.
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (Austria).
Post update
Dragos Grigore (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.