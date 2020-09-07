UEFA Nations League - Group B1
AustriaAustria0RomaniaRomania1

Line-ups

Austria

  • 1Schlager
  • 21Lainer
  • 5Posch
  • 4Hinteregger
  • 2Ulmer
  • 10Grillitsch
  • 14Baumgartlinger
  • 9Sabitzer
  • 23Schlager
  • 19Baumgartner
  • 11Gregoritsch

Substitutes

  • 3Dragovic
  • 6Ilsanker
  • 7Grbic
  • 8Ranftl
  • 12Pervan
  • 13Stankovic
  • 15Lienhart
  • 16Zulj
  • 17Wöber
  • 18Trimmel
  • 20Onisiwo
  • 22Monschein

Romania

  • 12Tatarusanu
  • 15Andonie Burca
  • 6Chiriches
  • 21Grigore
  • 11Bancu
  • 10Maxim
  • 2Cretu
  • 23Stanciu
  • 17Deac
  • 7Alibec
  • 18Coman

Substitutes

  • 1Nita
  • 3Tosca
  • 4Hanca
  • 5Nedelcearu
  • 8Nistor
  • 9Puscas
  • 13Stefan
  • 14Hagi
  • 16Lazar
  • 19Iancu
  • 20Bus
  • 22Cicaldau
Referee:
Glenn Nyberg

Match Stats

Home TeamAustriaAway TeamRomania
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (Austria).

  2. Post update

    Alexandru Cretu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Austria. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.

  4. Post update

    Martin Hinteregger (Austria) hits the woodwork with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alexandru Cretu (Romania).

  6. Post update

    Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Austria. Martin Hinteregger tries a through ball, but Stefan Lainer is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alexandru Cretu (Romania).

  9. Post update

    Michael Gregoritsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Andrei Andonie Burca (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Christoph Baumgartner (Austria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Austria. Andreas Ulmer tries a through ball, but Xaver Schlager is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Xaver Schlager (Austria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Andrei Andonie Burca (Romania).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Austria 0, Romania 1. Denis Alibec (Romania) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florinel Coman.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (Austria).

  17. Post update

    Dragos Grigore (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar11001013
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21101014
2Bos-Herze20201102
3Italy20201102
4Poland201101-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania21102114
2Austria21012203
3Norway21013303
4Northern Ireland201123-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales22002026
2Finland21011103
3R. of Ireland201112-11
4Bulgaria201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11002023
2England11001013
3Iceland100101-10
4Denmark100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21105144
2Ukraine210125-33
3Germany20202202
4Switzerland201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands22004226
2Latvia20201102
3Malta201134-11
4Andorra201101-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania21102024
2Belarus210123-13
3Kazakhstan21013213
4Lithuania201102-21

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Luxembourg11002113
3Azerbaijan100112-10
4Cyprus100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11004133
2France11001013
3Sweden100101-10
4Croatia100114-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece21102114
2Slovenia21101014
3Kosovo201123-11
4Moldova201112-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22006336
2Hungary21013303
3Turkey201101-11
4Serbia201113-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep21103124
2Israel20201102
3Scotland20201102
4Slovakia201113-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia11002113
2Georgia11001013
3Armenia100112-10
4Estonia100101-10
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories