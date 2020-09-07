UEFA Nations League - Group A1
Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina0PolandPoland0

Line-ups

Bos-Herze

  • 1Begovic
  • 4Kvrzic
  • 3Bicakcic
  • 17Sanicanin
  • 2Civic
  • 7Besic
  • 6Hadziahmetovic
  • 20Hajradinovic
  • 14Hodzic
  • 16Koljic
  • 10Gojak

Substitutes

  • 5Kolasinac
  • 8Visca
  • 9Danilovic
  • 11Dzeko
  • 12Sehic
  • 13Cimirot
  • 15Sunjic
  • 18Kovacevic
  • 19Cipetic
  • 21Sabanadzovic
  • 22Buric
  • 23Milosevic

Poland

  • 22Fabianski
  • 4Kedziora
  • 15Glik
  • 5Bednarek
  • 13Rybus
  • 6Góralski
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 21Jozwiak
  • 20Zielinski
  • 11Grosicki
  • 7Milik

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2Bochniewicz
  • 3Jedrzejczyk
  • 8Linetty
  • 9Moder
  • 12Skorupski
  • 14Klich
  • 16Walukiewicz
  • 17Karbownik
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 19Szymanski
  • 23Piatek
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir

Match Stats

Home TeamBos-HerzeAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jan Bednarek (Poland).

  3. Post update

    Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tomasz Kedziora (Poland).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Ermin Bicakcic tries a through ball, but Elvir Koljic is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Jacek Góralski.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kamil Glik (Poland).

  8. Post update

    Elvir Koljic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories