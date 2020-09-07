Qazim Laci (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Albania
- 23Strakosha
- 4Hysaj
- 13Mihaj
- 17Dermaku
- 6Djimsiti
- 14Laci
- 8Gjasula
- 22Abrashi
- 10Sadiku
- 9Manaj
- 20Trashi
Substitutes
- 1Berisha
- 2Memolla
- 3Cepele
- 5Veseli
- 7Bare
- 11Uzuni
- 12Hoxha
- 15Selahi
- 16Broja
- 18Cekici
- 19Balaj
- 21Roshi
Lithuania
- 12Svedkauskas
- 8Vaitkunas
- 3Palionis
- 4Girdvainis
- 13Mikoliunas
- 17Dapkus
- 20Simkus
- 14Lasickas
- 21Vorobjovas
- 19Kazlauskas
- 9Laukzemis
Substitutes
- 1Bartkus
- 2Klimavicius
- 5Beneta
- 6Barauskas
- 7Antanavicius
- 10Sirgedas
- 11Romanovskij
- 15Eliosius
- 16Gertmonas
- 18Verbickas
- 23Baravykas
- Referee:
- Serhiy Boyko
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Thomas Strakosha.
Attempt saved. Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karolis Laukzemis.
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Edvinas Girdvainis.
Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Albania).
Post update
Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Domantas Simkus (Lithuania).
Post update
Offside, Lithuania. Edvinas Girdvainis tries a through ball, but Karolis Laukzemis is caught offside.
Foul by Qazim Laci (Albania).
Post update
Modestas Vorobjovas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.