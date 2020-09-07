Match ends, Kazakhstan 1, Belarus 2.
Kazakhstan
- 1Pokatilov
- 22Marochkin
- 2MaliyBooked at 88mins
- 3Alip
- 11Vorogovskiy
- 21BeysebekovBooked at 14mins
- 6Abiken
- 16SuyumbayevBooked at 39mins
- 20FedinSubstituted forKuatat 64'minutes
- 17AimbetovSubstituted forKhizhnichenkoat 72'minutes
- 9IslamkhanSubstituted forPertsukhat 82'minutes
- 4Erlanov
- 5Kuat
- 7Dosmagambetov
- 10Narzildaev
- 12Nepogodov
- 13Kerimzhanov
- 14Pertsukh
- 15Ustimenko
- 18Khizhnichenko
- 19Zainutdinov
- 23Bystrov
Belarus
- 1Gutor
- 13Zolotov
- 3Martynovich
- 4Naumov
- 21Bordachev
- 23NekhajchikSubstituted forPodstrelovat 80'minutes
- 14Yablonski
- 9NgomeBooked at 73minsSubstituted forKhachaturyanat 85'minutes
- 22Stasevich
- 2Dragun
- 11SkavyshSubstituted forLisakovichat 56'minutes
- 5Shvetsov
- 6Legchilin
- 7Kovalev
- 8Selyava
- 10Bakhar
- 12Khatkevich
- 15Yuzepchuk
- 16Ignatovich
- 17Lisakovich
- 18Khachaturyan
- 19Podstrelov
- 20Sachivko
- Referee:
- Giorgi Kruashvili
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 1, Belarus 2.
Foul by Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus).
Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus).
Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Maksim Bordachev (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dangerous play by Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan).
Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan).
Goal! Kazakhstan 1, Belarus 2. Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Substitution, Belarus. Andrey Khachaturyan replaces Afrid Max Ebong Ngome.
Foul by Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus).
Post update
Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Vitali Lisakovich.
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yuriy Pertsukh replaces Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.
Substitution, Belarus. Dmitri Podstrelov replaces Pavel Nekhajchik.
Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan).