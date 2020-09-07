UEFA Nations League - Group C4
KazakhstanKazakhstan1BelarusBelarus2

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 22Marochkin
  • 2MaliyBooked at 88mins
  • 3Alip
  • 11Vorogovskiy
  • 21BeysebekovBooked at 14mins
  • 6Abiken
  • 16SuyumbayevBooked at 39mins
  • 20FedinSubstituted forKuatat 64'minutes
  • 17AimbetovSubstituted forKhizhnichenkoat 72'minutes
  • 9IslamkhanSubstituted forPertsukhat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Erlanov
  • 5Kuat
  • 7Dosmagambetov
  • 10Narzildaev
  • 12Nepogodov
  • 13Kerimzhanov
  • 14Pertsukh
  • 15Ustimenko
  • 18Khizhnichenko
  • 19Zainutdinov
  • 23Bystrov

Belarus

  • 1Gutor
  • 13Zolotov
  • 3Martynovich
  • 4Naumov
  • 21Bordachev
  • 23NekhajchikSubstituted forPodstrelovat 80'minutes
  • 14Yablonski
  • 9NgomeBooked at 73minsSubstituted forKhachaturyanat 85'minutes
  • 22Stasevich
  • 2Dragun
  • 11SkavyshSubstituted forLisakovichat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Shvetsov
  • 6Legchilin
  • 7Kovalev
  • 8Selyava
  • 10Bakhar
  • 12Khatkevich
  • 15Yuzepchuk
  • 16Ignatovich
  • 17Lisakovich
  • 18Khachaturyan
  • 19Podstrelov
  • 20Sachivko
Referee:
Giorgi Kruashvili

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamBelarus
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kazakhstan 1, Belarus 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kazakhstan 1, Belarus 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus).

  4. Post update

    Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus).

  6. Post update

    Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Maksim Bordachev (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Dangerous play by Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan).

  9. Booking

    Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Kazakhstan 1, Belarus 2. Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Belarus. Andrey Khachaturyan replaces Afrid Max Ebong Ngome.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus).

  15. Post update

    Abzal Beysebekov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Vitali Lisakovich.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yuriy Pertsukh replaces Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Belarus. Dmitri Podstrelov replaces Pavel Nekhajchik.

  19. Post update

    Vitali Lisakovich (Belarus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 7th September 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar11001013
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11001013
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Italy10101101
4Poland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11002113
2Northern Ireland10101101
3Romania10101101
4Norway100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales22002026
2Finland21011103
3R. of Ireland201112-11
4Bulgaria201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11002023
2England11001013
3Iceland100101-10
4Denmark100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands22004226
2Latvia20201102
3Malta201134-11
4Andorra201101-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21105144
2Ukraine210125-33
3Germany20202202
4Switzerland201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Luxembourg11002113
3Azerbaijan100112-10
4Cyprus100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania11002023
2Belarus210123-13
3Kazakhstan21013213
4Lithuania100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11004133
2France11001013
3Sweden100101-10
4Croatia100114-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22006336
2Hungary21013303
3Turkey201101-11
4Serbia201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece21102114
2Slovenia21101014
3Kosovo201123-11
4Moldova201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11003123
2Israel10101101
3Scotland10101101
4Slovakia100113-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia11002113
2Georgia11001013
3Armenia100112-10
4Estonia100101-10
View full UEFA Nations League tables

