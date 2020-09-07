Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Curtis Nelson is a former England Under-18 international

Curtis Nelson has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Cardiff City until at least the summer of 2023.

The 27-year-old former Oxford United centre-back has made 37 appearances since joining the Bluebirds in June 2019 as a free agent.

Nelson has established himself as first choice alongside skipper Sean Morrison at the heart of Cardiff's defence.

"We've got unfinished business ahead of us this season," Nelson said.

"It will still be strange without the fans, but we're looking forward to getting them back. It's not the same without them and Cardiff City Stadium is rocking when it's full.

"I'm looking forward to getting started again on Saturday now. I'm excited for what the campaign brings and hopefully we can go one step further and get promotion."

Cardiff, who reached the Championship play-off semi-finals last season, begin their new league campaign at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, 12 September (15:00 BST).