Bruno Lopes took temporary charge of Portuguese Primeira Liga side Portimonense last season

Portuguese Bruno Lopes has become the new manager of Cefn Druids after agreeing a two-year deal.

The 36-year-old arrives at the Rock having been interim head coach for Portuguese Primeira Liga side Portimonense last season, stepping up from his role as U23s boss.

"We have known about Bruno for some time," said chairman Des Williams.

"When we found out he was available, we took the opportunity to make contact and I'm pleased to have him onboard."

Lopes will take charge of the Ancients for Saturday's league opener away to new boys Haverfordwest County (14:30 BST).