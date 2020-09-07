Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Republic assistant Keith Andrews and manager Stephen Kenny discuss tactics during the 1-0 defeat by Finland

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny believes his side will be more prepared for next month's crunch Euro play-off after a poor start to their Nations League campaign.

Kenny's Republic reign got off to a stuttering start with a draw in Bulgaria and a home defeat by Finland.

The Republic's next game is the rescheduled Euros play-off semi-final away to Slovakia on 8 October.

"I think we'll be a lot better in a month's time than we are now," he said.

"It could be a big challenge to win," added Kenny.

The Republic boss was unable to guide his team to their first win in the Nations League having had only three days to work with the squad.

The Irish players were lacking match sharpness with the current international window falling between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

However, the Dubliner feels that his squad will be much sharper for Slovakia as most players will have had four weeks of competitive club action under their belt by the time the Republic squad next link up.

"The players will have played four weeks of football and I think we'll be a lot better and we'll have a clear idea of what exactly we require," he added.

"It's been great to have those two games, to be honest."

'More to come from Idah'

Should they overcome Slovakia, the Republic will travel to either Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the play-off final on 12 November.

Kenny is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Giovanni Trapattoni and Martin O'Neill, both of whom guided the Boys in Green to the European Championship finals during their time in charge.

There is added incentive for the current management team, of course, with Dublin's Aviva Stadium set to host four tournament games next summer.

The former Dundalk boss will look to achieve qualification with a new style of play, however, which includes a more possession-based game and more speed in attack.

Adam Idah started the games against Bulgaria and Finland

The latter aspect has led to the start of Adam Idah's international career with the 19-year-old having started both games against Bulgaria and Finland.

And while the 19-year-old was unable to mark his first two appearances with a goal, Kenny believes there is much more to come from both the Norwich City striker and Aaron Connolly, who also started the two Nations League encounters.

"I thought Adam led the line quite well.

"He showed a lot of speed and he will get better, I feel. He's a lot to give and he has very, very good attributes."

"He [Connolly] is a danger, he has goals in him and certainly how far he's come in a year, he's made massive strides in a year. His attitude has been really, really good and that's a credit to him."