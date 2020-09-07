Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Danny Graham scored four goals in 39 outings for Blackburn last season

League One club Sunderland have re-signed experienced striker Danny Graham following his release by Blackburn Rovers earlier this summer.

The 35-year-old spent four and a half years with the Championship side, scoring 57 goals in 191 appearances.

Graham, who was on the books at the Stadium of Light for three years prior to his stint with Blackburn, has agreed a one-year deal with the Black Cats.

"It feels great to be here," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead."

Sunderland paid Swansea City £5m for Graham in January 2013, but he only scored one goal in 42 outings during his stint on Wearside.

The former Carlisle and Watford man had loan spells at Hull, Middlesbrough, Wolves and Blackburn before making his switch to Ewood Park permanent in the summer of 2016.

