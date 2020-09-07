Tom Nichols: Crawley Town sign former Bristol Rovers striker
League Two club Crawley Town have signed former Bristol Rovers striker Tom Nichols on a free transfer.
The 27-year-old scored four goals in 28 appearances for the Pirates last season before joining Cheltenham Town on loan in January.
He has agreed a one-year contract with the Reds, with the option of a further year.
The former Exeter City and Peterborough United man becomes Crawley's 10th signing of the summer transfer window.
