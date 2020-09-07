Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Tom Nichols featured seven times for Cheltenham during a loan spell in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign

League Two club Crawley Town have signed former Bristol Rovers striker Tom Nichols on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old scored four goals in 28 appearances for the Pirates last season before joining Cheltenham Town on loan in January.

He has agreed a one-year contract with the Reds, with the option of a further year.

The former Exeter City and Peterborough United man becomes Crawley's 10th signing of the summer transfer window.

