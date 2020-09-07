Hearts have accepted an improved offer from Bologna for left-back Aaron Hickey, the Italian club having increased their offer to £1.8m from £1.3m amid rival interest from Celtic, and the 18-year-old is due to travel to Italy this week to finalise paperwork and undergo a medical. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic's proposed £3.5m move to an unnamed Qatari club has fallen through after the Australia international failed to agree personal terms. (Sky Sports via The Herald) external-link

After having an initial offer rejected, Celtic will go back in with an improved £400,000 plus add-ons bid for Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty, but the Scottish champions are prepared to wait until January, when they would be able to sign the 20-year-old for free on a pre-contract agreement. (Daily Record) external-link

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has criticised an unnamed suitor for striker Ivan Toney, who eventually joined Brentford for £9m last week amid interest from Celtic and other clubs, saying they were willing to leave his club with no fee for the 24-year-old by signing him on a pre-contract agreement in January. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic target Omar Colley, the 27-year-old Gambian defender, has a release clause of £10.8m in his Sampdoria contract. (Sky Sports via Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Sampdoria owner Massimo Ferrero is holding out for a £9m transfer fee for defender Omar Colley, who has been linked with Celtic. (Il Secolo XIX, via Daily Record) external-link

Dutch full-back Mitchel Bakker, the 20-year-old for whom Celtic have had a loan bid rejected, is keen to remain at Paris Saint-Germain and fight for his place in Thomas Tuchel's squad. (Sky Sports via The National) external-link

Glasgow-born Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady would love a return to Celtic but thinks "that ship has sailed" at the age of 34 and reveals he has been linked with Hibernian as he contemplates his future after being sidelined at Sunderland. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aiden McGeady insists he wants to remain with Sunderland, but the 34-year-old winger admits his career is in limbo after being banished to train with the club's under-23s on his return from a loan spell with Charlton Athletic following a fall-out with manager Phil Parkinson. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Scotland midfielder Craig Bryson is in talks about terminating his Aberdeen contract eight months early after enduring a tough run with injuries and making just 14 appearances, with a move closer to the 33-year-old's family home in Ayrshire a possibility. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld has not given up hope of being called up for Scotland duty after the 24-year-old was named player of the year in Portugal's second tier and helping Farense win promotion. (The Herald) external-link