Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen and Ross County both hope to welcome at least 300 fans

Aberdeen now expect to get the go-ahead on Tuesday for the return of a limited number fans to "test event" games from 12 September.

The Pittodorie club and Ross County were hoping to be given the green light on Monday for matches at home to Kilmarnock and Celtic respectively.

But Aberdeen have stated on Twitter that the announcement had been delayed.

"We are now expecting confirmation tomorrow that our application has been successful," they said on Twitter.

The Scottish Premiership's opening games have been played without fans since the start of the season because of Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Aberdeen are hoping to allow 300 season ticket holders into the game against Kilmarnock, while County are planning for between 300-500 fans as the reigning champions visit Dingwall.

The Dons are also hopeful of allowing a larger number - 750 - into their home game against Motherwell eight days later.

One test event has been held so far in Scotland - the Pro14 rugby union match between Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield Stadium.

However, Rangers and Celtic have been told that they will be unable to host test events for the return of fans until Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in Glasgow.