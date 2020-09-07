Yeboah Amankwah: Rochdale sign Manchester City defender on loan
Last updated on .From the section Rochdale
Manchester City defender Yeboah Amankwah has joined League One side Rochdale on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old is yet to feature for City's first team but played for the Premier League side's under-21s in the EFL Trophy last season.
He is the second City player to head to Rochdale this summer after goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu joined in August.
"He is at a point now where he is ready for league football," Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy said.
