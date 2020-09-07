Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Yeboah Amankwah played twice for Manchester City Under-21s in the EFL Trophy last season

Manchester City defender Yeboah Amankwah has joined League One side Rochdale on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old is yet to feature for City's first team but played for the Premier League side's under-21s in the EFL Trophy last season.

He is the second City player to head to Rochdale this summer after goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu joined in August.

"He is at a point now where he is ready for league football," Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy said.

