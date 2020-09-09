Last updated on .From the section Football

Gareth Ainsworth (right) will lead Wycombe in the Championship for the first time in their history

Did you pick Leeds United to finally make their long-awaited return to the Premier League last season?

Were Wycombe Wanderers on your list to be promoted to the second tier for the first time?

Did Coventry City and Swindon Town come into the reckoning to win the League One and League Two titles?

Well, do not worry if you were well wide of the mark last time out, here is a chance to put things right in our English Football League promotion predictor.

Select the clubs you think will go up from the Championship, League One and League Two in the 2020-21 season, share them with your friends and then prepare to be lauded or mocked when the campaign finishes next May.

The official voting closes at 19:00 BST on Friday, just before the Championship campaign kicks off with Watford against Middlesbrough, but you can still have a go after that.

Championship

Can one of the sides relegated from the top flight last season - Bournemouth, Watford or Norwich City - make an instant return to the Premier League?

Will newly homed Brentford be back in the running after missing out on automatic promotion in the final week?

Or can Sheffield Wednesday do something remarkable and wipe out their 12-point deduction to mount a push for the top six?

Championship promotion selector Choose which three clubs will be promoted from the Championship at the end of the 2020-21 season. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Confirm selection

League One

Is 2020-21 going to be Peterborough United's year after League One's early finish in 2019-20 saw them drop out of the play-off places?

Will the Championship's relegated sides - Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic and Hull City - bounce back? Or will there be a surprise contender for promotion?

League One promotion selector Choose which three clubs will be promoted from League One at the end of the 2020-21 season. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Confirm selection

League Two

How will Barrow and Harrogate - the two sides promoted from the National League - fare? Can Bolton Wanderers avoid a third-straight relegation? Or is it time for Grimsby Town boss Ian Holloway to rekindle his promotion flame?

League Two promotion selector Choose which four clubs will be promoted from League Two at the end of the 2020-21 season. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Confirm selection

