Last updated on .From the section Newport

Brandon Cooper is in the Wales Under-21s squad

Newport County have signed Wales Under-21s defender Brandon Cooper on a season-long loan from Swansea City.

The 20-year-old centre-back, a product of Swansea's academy, had been a target for the Exiles last season.

He could make his debut in Tuesday's EFL Cup game with Cheltenham Town, or in Saturday's League Two opener at Scunthorpe United.

Cooper, who has made two senior appearances for the Swans, is Newport's eighth signing of the off-season.

Born in Bridgend, Cooper made his first-team debut at Liberty Stadium against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup in August 2018, while also starting in a 5-1 defeat by Queens Park Rangers in last season's FA Cup.

He joined Yeovil later that month and made three appearances for the National League side before the campaign was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Playing out on loan with Yeovil last season was a good experience and I'm sure it will put me in good stead going into this season," Cooper said.

"The manager [Michael Flynn] has a good record of giving youngsters opportunities, so I'm looking forward to working under him."

Cooper missed his parent's club Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Newport last weekend, having started in Wales Under-21s' 1-0 European Championship qualifier defeat by Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday.

He becomes the fourth new face at Rodney Parade in the space of the week, after the loan arrivals of striker Scott Twine from Swindon and the free signings of full-back Liam Shephard and veteran forward Kevin Ellison.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.