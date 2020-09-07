Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls were denied promotion in 2019-20 as the season was declared null and void due to coronavirus

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says his side "got the result they deserved" as they beat Bedfont & Feltham 4-1.

Kieran Lester put the Bulls ahead, but Charlie Dunkley equalised before Ruben Mendes, Lester's second and Fraser Barlow sealed an away victory.

"Considering it was our first game, the performance was excellent," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Bedfont were very determined but I thought we were very good, especially in the first half."

Lester opened the scoring in the 34th minute, before Dunkley gave the Bulls a scare early in the second half.

The score was level for much of the second half, but Bulls midfielder Mendes put the Jersey side ahead with a brilliant finish after great work from the tireless Jonny Le Quesne.

Lester then put the game to bed to top off a brilliant performance and Barlow still had time to score on the first day of the new campaign, just as he did last season.

Talking about Lester's performance, Freeman said: "Kieran had a very good game and worked very hard, both defensively as well as attacking wise. He has shown in training that he is hungry to be in the side, and it is always good for a forward to get goals."

The Bulls are set to play away from home for the foreseeable future under the current Covid-19 circumstances, and next travel to take on British Airways on Friday in Combined Counties Division One.