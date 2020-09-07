Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

The arrival of Mark Green (left) and Adam Webb leaves Cambridge owner Paul Barry with an 80% stake

Two American businessmen have bought a stake in League Two side Cambridge United to provide "significant new investment" to the club.

Adam Webb and Mark Green have each taken a 10% stake, with U's owner Paul Barry keeping overall control.

Barry himself is based in the United States and has been the club's largest shareholder since 2008.

"I should make clear that this new funding is timely but not transformative," he said. external-link

"They agreed that, as a condition of their investment, they would be prepared to make an ongoing financial contribution every year to underline their long term commitment to the football club."

Webb is a lawyer from Atlanta and is managing partner of a litigation firm, while Utah-based Green is founder of a software firm.