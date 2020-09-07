England: Phil Foden & Mason Greenwood quarantine breach claims investigated by FA

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section England

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood
Phil Foden (left) and Mason Greenwood both earned their first senior England caps on Saturday

The Football Association is investigating allegations England midfielder Phil Foden and forward Mason Greenwood broke quarantine rules after Saturday's win in Iceland.

The expectation is that Manchester City's Foden, 20, and Manchester United's Greenwood, 18, will be asked to leave the England camp.

Gareth Southgate's side face Denmark in the Nations League on Tuesday.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

  • Squad Goals

    Behind the scenes as West Ham Women are back for a second season

Also in Sport