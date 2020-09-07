Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Benny Ashley-Seal's four goals in Wolves colours in senior football all came in the Football League Trophy for their Under-21s

Promoted Northampton Town have have made their ninth summer signing by bringing in young striker Benny Ashley-Seal from Premier League club Wolves for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old ex-Norwich City academy player, who joined Wolves in 2017, has signed a two-year deal.

"He is a big, strong and powerful striker," said Cobblers boss and ex-Wolves defender Keith Curle.

"There is no doubt that he is a young man who can score goals."

Ashley-Seal played in League One last season when he went out on loan to Accrington Stanley at the end of January, only for the season to be suspended in March, by which time had made five appearances.

He still had two years to serve with Wolves on his existing contract - but has opted to take his chance with the Cobblers, who were promoted in July via the League Two play-offs.

