Mollie Green (right) is a former England Under-19 international

Birmingham City have signed midfielder Mollie Green after she left fellow Women's Super League side Manchester United by mutual consent on Friday.

The 23-year-old can play as a number 10, as a winger or deeper in midfield.

She scored 16 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for United, after joining the Red Devils when they reformed a senior women's side in 2018.

Having helped United win the second tier in 2018-19, she spent time on loan with Sheffield United last season.