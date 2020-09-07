Mollie Green: Birmingham City Women sign ex-Manchester United midfielder
Birmingham City have signed midfielder Mollie Green after she left fellow Women's Super League side Manchester United by mutual consent on Friday.
The 23-year-old can play as a number 10, as a winger or deeper in midfield.
She scored 16 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for United, after joining the Red Devils when they reformed a senior women's side in 2018.
Having helped United win the second tier in 2018-19, she spent time on loan with Sheffield United last season.