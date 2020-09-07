Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Last time they met, Arsenal Women won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Women's FA Cup quarter-final between north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast live on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.

The match will be played on Saturday, 26 September, kick-off at 17:15 BST.

All four last-eight fixtures were originally scheduled to take place in March, but the cup was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Football Association decided to finish last season's competition, with the final at Wembley on 31 October.

The other three quarter-finals are expected to be held on Sunday, 27 September, but that is yet to be confirmed, with the semi-finals following on 30 September and 1 October.

Championship side Leicester City are the lowest-ranked side remaining in the cup and they will host holders Manchester City.

Full quarter-final draw:

Brighton & Hove Albion v Birmingham City

Everton v Chelsea

Arsenal v Tottenham

Leicester City v Manchester City