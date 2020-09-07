Callum Johnson: Portsmouth sign Accrington Stanley right-back

Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Callum Johnson
Callum Johnson played in Accrington's penalty shootout defeat by Burton in the EFL Cup on Saturday

Portsmouth have signed right-back Callum Johnson from fellow League One side Accrington for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has signed a deal until 2022 with the option of a further year.

Former Middlesbrough academy player Johnson made 119 appearances for Stanley after first joining in 2017.

"He's someone who we've been tracking for a while now and we're delighted to add him to our defensive options," Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

  • Squad Goals

    Behind the scenes as West Ham Women are back for a second season