Callum Johnson: Portsmouth sign Accrington Stanley right-back
Portsmouth have signed right-back Callum Johnson from fellow League One side Accrington for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old has signed a deal until 2022 with the option of a further year.
Former Middlesbrough academy player Johnson made 119 appearances for Stanley after first joining in 2017.
"He's someone who we've been tracking for a while now and we're delighted to add him to our defensive options," Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett told the club website.
