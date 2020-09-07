Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Callum Johnson played in Accrington's penalty shootout defeat by Burton in the EFL Cup on Saturday

Portsmouth have signed right-back Callum Johnson from fellow League One side Accrington for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has signed a deal until 2022 with the option of a further year.

Former Middlesbrough academy player Johnson made 119 appearances for Stanley after first joining in 2017.

"He's someone who we've been tracking for a while now and we're delighted to add him to our defensive options," Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett told the club website.

