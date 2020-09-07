Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Nations League, Group B2: Scotland v Israel Venue: Andruv Stadium, Olomouc Date: Monday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Scotland channel from 23:00

Only one change but a switch to a flat back-four - that's your choice in our squad selector as Scotland prepare to face Czech Republic.

Steve Clarke's side were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Israel in Friday's Nations League opener.

But the introduction of Leeds United centre-half Liam Cooper in place of Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is the only personnel change in your voting.

You still prefer a 4-3-3 formation to the 3-4-1-1 adopted on Friday.

The voting is not much help in resolving head coach Clarke's conundrum about how to squeeze both captain Andrew Robertson and fellow natural left-back Kieran Tierney into the side.

Clarke chose Arsenal's Tierney on the left of a back three at Hampden and, while he is again behind Liverpool's Robertson in voting for the left-back role, he heads your poll at both right-back and on the left of a two-man central defence.

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna tops the voting to be his partner, but with Leeds United's Cooper being your next most popular defender, we end up with Tierney at right-back in a back four of left-footed players.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay was used on the right of the back three on Friday but is your second most popular central midfielder, behind Aston Villa's John McGinn and just ahead of Celtic's Callum McGregor.

You again go for Celtic pair James Forrest and Ryan Christie as the wide men in support of Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes, who obviously impressed in his debut on Friday, while Derby County's David Marshall was again by far the most popular goalkeeper.

There's still time to make your own selection...and remember you can change formation too.