Barry Ferguson's Kelty Hearts were denied a chance of promotion by the pandemic

The Lowland League will get its delayed new season under way on Saturday, 10 October, with a full league campaign of 32 fixtures being planned.

Scotland's other fifth-tier division, the Highland League, last month announced a truncated, 16-game season.

The Lowland League will comprise of 17 teams this time round following the promotion of Bo'ness United.

However, there could be changes to the cup competitions in order to help ensure the league can be played out.

Lowland League chairman George Fraser said: "There will be midweek games and the cup competitions will be under review as we go.

"We would like to put the priority on the league campaign, but it is really a fast-moving situation. We have to be prepared to change that as we go."

Kelty Hearts were awarded the title when season 2019-20 was brought to a premature end by the Covid-19 pandemic but will compete again after the promotion play-off semi-final against the Highland League champions - and final against the side bottom of League Two - did not go ahead.

Brora Rangers begin their defence of the Highland League title when their new season kicks off on 17 October, with the format comprising of 16 clubs each playing eight home and eight away fixtures.