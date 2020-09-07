Gareth Bale (right) congratulates Neco Williams on his goal for Wales in the Nations League win over Bulgaria

When Wales compiled a patient 23-pass move which culminated in Neco Williams' injury-time winner against Bulgaria on Sunday, the only outfield player not to touch the ball was Gareth Bale.

As Wales' all-time leading goalscorer and arguably the country's greatest player, it is difficult to overstate Bale's standing in Welsh football.

And while his role in this team is not necessarily diminishing, it is certainly changing.

Bale played his part in the goal without coming into contact with the ball. Instead, his mere presence in the Bulgarian penalty area drew two defenders out of position and created the space for Williams to head in.

When the 19-year-old substitute ran off to celebrate, Bale was on his shoulder, beaming with pride.

Then when the two players left the field together at the final whistle, the captain reached his hand to his younger team-mate's head with a fatherly affection.

It felt like a symbolic gesture, the 31-year-old icon of Welsh football ushering in a new generation for a team he did so much to build.

The image was reminiscent of another from 2019, when Bale embraced another first-time goalscorer for Wales, a then-21-year-old Daniel James, whose strike had given his side victory against Slovakia.

Williams was just five years old and James eight when Bale scored his first Wales goal back in 2006. Now as young men making their way in international football, Bale is their mentor.

This is who Bale is these days, and a glimpse of his future.

He may not be the physical phenomenon who spearheaded Wales' historic run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals - but he is still their figurehead, just of a different sort.

Gareth Bale (right) with Daniel James after his first goal for Wales in March 2019's 1-0 win over Slovakia

'Best he's felt in a long time'

Sunday's Nations League match against Bulgaria was the first time Bale had completed 90 minutes since January.

The forward has endured a turbulent period with club side Real Madrid, cast to the shadows and left to stew on his frustration on the bench.

It has been a dispiriting fall from grace for a man who was the world's most expensive player when he joined Real from Tottenham for £85m in 2013, going on to score more than 100 goals and win four Champions League titles with the Bernabeu club.

But injuries, a loss of form and a strained relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane limited him to just two appearances when the 2019-20 La Liga season resumed.

Having spoken of his attempts to leave Real - blocked by the club, he said - Bale joined Wales' squad last week severely lacking in match fitness.

He only managed a quiet 45 minutes during Thursday's win in Finland and, while he contributed to another victory against Bulgaria, Bale was still some way off his peak condition.

"He felt a lot better, the 45 minutes on Thursday did him good," said Wales manager Ryan Giggs after the Bulgaria match.

"Two days training and going into a tough international game was always going to be hard physically.

"But he recovered well and speaking to him in the last couple of days it's the best he's felt in a long time.

"He showed that through the 90 minutes, the desire he showed. I never question Gareth's professionalism and the way he looks after himself."

Bale 'playing within himself'

Bale's inaction at Real has clearly taken its toll, and it is likely he will need to leave the club and find regular football elsewhere if he is to rediscover his golden touch for Wales.

Even if he does that, however, it will be as a different version of himself.

A dedicated athlete and teetotaller who favours quiet nights in instead of socialising in the evening, Bale has always kept himself in the best possible physical condition.

But it is simply a physiological reality that he can no longer power past opponents with the same speed or frequency that he used to earlier in his career.

Like his former Real team-mate, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bale will have to adapt his game as he approaches his twilight years. Where he once used to burst past defenders at will, now he has to choose his moments.

"I think he's playing within himself," said former Wales striker Nathan Blake, who was analysing Sunday's game for Match of the Day Wales.

"I think he has to. You look at these situations [against Bulgaria] and look at 2016, and you'd expect Gareth to go on the outside and really put the burners on.

"But he's playing within himself because the situation at Real Madrid calls for it. He can't risk getting injured and having to stay at Real Madrid again."

Gareth Bale's run created space for Neco Williams' winning goal against Bulgaria on Sunday

There was a time when questioning Bale's place in the Wales team amounted to sacrilege.

But his tribulations at Real have at least prompted some to wonder if his lack of regular action at club level is hindering his international form.

"I think we have to realise we are in a position right this second that you're not looking at Gareth Bale from five years ago playing a full season," another former Wales striker, Robert Earnshaw, told BBC Radio Wales.

"You're looking at somebody who's just come off holiday and it is pre-season and that's just the fact of it."

Yet even with those limitations in mind, Earnshaw is in no doubt about how precious Bale still is for Wales.

"He's a big influence. Sometimes the players that are around you get confidence because he's there," said the former Cardiff City player, who played alongside Bale when he made his Wales debut in 2006.

"And it's also a good influence. I had it playing with Gareth as well and playing with Ryan Giggs. When they're in the dressing room your game goes up levels."

Wales 'not as heavily reliant' on Bale

Even with some modifications, Bale remains an asset to Wales.

His left-foot is as potent a weapon as ever, he is still a menace in the air and his goalscoring record is proof of his attacking threat.

And while his value to the team is clear, Wales no longer face accusations of being a one-man team.

In qualifying for Euro 2016, Bale scored seven and assisted two of Wales' 11 goals, before scoring another three in the tournament itself.

Now the burden of scoring is shared. Kieffer Moore and Aaron Ramsey each matched Bale's tally of two goals in Euro 2020 qualifying, while Moore struck Thursday's winner in Finland.

"We're not as heavily reliant on him as we have been in the past," says Wales and Aston Villa left-back Neil Taylor.

"There are players out there who can win football matches, and the team that finished the game [against Bulgaria], there's a front five there that could win any match at international level."

Bale was one of those still on the pitch at the final whistle, exhausted but thrilled to have led his country to another victory.

And as he left the field alongside members of Wales' new wave, it was clear that Bale's duty is now as much about nurturing those talents as it is about preserving his own.