Gary Owens (left) and Quinn took over at the helm of the FAI on an interim basis and will both leave their roles

Football Association of Ireland interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn has stepped down after eight months in the role.

Quinn's decision comes three days after interim chief executive Gary Owens revealed he was not interested in taking the job external-link on a permanent basis.

The former Republic of Ireland striker and ex-Sunderland chairman joined in January with the FAI in crisis after liabilities of 62m euros were revealed.

Quinn will remain available to the FAI until a permanent CEO is named.

"When I joined the association with Gary back at the end of January, we wanted to protect jobs and help implement real structural change within the FAI for the betterment of the Irish game," Quinn said.

"With the successful vote for change at last Monday's EGM and the completed restructuring of day-to-day roles in HQ, the game can now look forward to a more productive future.

"Even though these changes were met with resistance by a small minority of constituents, the way is now clear for a new incoming CEO to drive football forward again.

"I will remain close to Irish football and I wish all of my colleagues the very best of luck in the coming weeks and months as more important changes are implemented to make our game and our association strong again."

The FAI was sent into crisis when details of a 100,000 euro 'bridging loan' given to the association by former CEO John Delaney emerged in March 2019.

This led to a restructuring of the association's executive committee, who were forced to contend with the risk of insolvency amid debts reportedly worth more than £50 million.