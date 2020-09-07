Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Tariq Uwakwe has progressed through Chelsea's youth academy after joining the west London club aged eight

League One side Accrington Stanley have signed Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his senior Blues debut, but has previously featured for the Premier League club's youth side in the EFL Trophy.

"He's an exciting player," Stanley manager John Coleman told the club website. external-link

"Hopefully we can give him the platform to kick on and he can excite our fans when they eventually return."

