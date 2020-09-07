Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fern Whelan started her career with Liverpool, before going on to join Everton in 2005

Brighton & Hove Albion and former England defender Fern Whelan has retired from football with immediate effect on medical advice.

The 31-year-old, capped three times at international level in 2011, says the "tough decision" follows a "long hard battle with injury".

She joined Brighton in 2017 after a second spell with Everton, having also represented Liverpool and Notts County.

Whelan won the FA Cup with Everton in 2010, helping the Toffees beat Arsenal.

"Fern has been an outstanding professional during her time with the club and we're going to miss her ability on the field and her experience in the dressing room," said Brighton boss Hope Powell, who was also England manager when Whelan was called up by her country.

"She has played a big part in our development over the last three years."